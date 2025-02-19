TEVA

Tevaera is a UX-first gaming ecosystem powered by the ZK Stack and AI, designed to be fun and fair. With over a million Soulbound Gamers, Tevaera is on a community-driven mission to redefine gaming through multi-genre Web3 games powered by Teva Chain, innovative gaming agents, and a robust gaming stack.

NameTEVA

RankNo.3419

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply3,958,384,880

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.02957069755751843,2025-02-19

Lowest Price0.005612876358652425,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionTevaera is a UX-first gaming ecosystem powered by the ZK Stack and AI, designed to be fun and fair. With over a million Soulbound Gamers, Tevaera is on a community-driven mission to redefine gaming through multi-genre Web3 games powered by Teva Chain, innovative gaming agents, and a robust gaming stack.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.