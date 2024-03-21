THL

Thala is the leading DeFi protocol on Aptos. It has a stablecoin, AMM, token launchpad, and soon to launch LSD+RWA product.

NameTHL

RankNo.1288

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.20%

Circulation Supply49,015,380

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply99,811,473

Circulation Rate0.4901%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.165408301267496,2024-03-21

Lowest Price0.09373217415438741,2025-04-18

Public BlockchainAPTOS

IntroductionThala is the leading DeFi protocol on Aptos. It has a stablecoin, AMM, token launchpad, and soon to launch LSD+RWA product.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.