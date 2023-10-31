TIA

Celestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.

NameTIA

RankNo.55

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0005%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)14.85%

Circulation Supply651,926,322.358927

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,124,738,630.136615

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High20.911430884832413,2024-02-10

Lowest Price2.028107599495091,2023-10-31

Public BlockchainCELESTIA

IntroductionCelestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
TIA/USDT
TIA
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TIA)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
TIA/USDT
TIA
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TIA)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...