TNSR

Tensor is Solana's leading NFT marketplace for both traders and creators.

NameTNSR

RankNo.566

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.58%

Circulation Supply461,602,514.015697

Max Supply0

Total Supply783,791,093.52284

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.4518396827456193,2024-04-08

Lowest Price0.0314762192655608,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainSOL

