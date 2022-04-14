TOWER

TOWER Ecosystem is driven by $TOWER, Animoca Brands first utility token which has had no private sale and was launched DEX-first in Feb 2021. Our recent focus has been to deeply understand the community and tooling on Base which is an L2 built on the Superchain with OP Stack. As we grow, the TOWER Builder Hub program plays a vital role in supporting the builder economy, enabling creators to contribute and thrive within the ecosystem. We’re committed to expanding across diverse genres and introducing new forms of utility, driving long-term growth and innovation.

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
