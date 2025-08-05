TOWNS

Towns Protocol is a communication infrastructure project designed to enable developers to build real-time messaging applications. It is composed of an EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, decentralized stream nodes for message delivery, and smart contracts deployed on Base, an Ethereum Layer 2.

