Terrace is a non-custodial crypto trading terminal and broker with better pricing, deeper liquidity, and broader asset coverage than any CEX, DEX, or MM. Terrace aggregates centralized and decentralized liquidity and abstracts away wallets, chains and venues. You can use Terrace for DeFi-only (no-KYC) or get access to the world's top CEX, OTC, and MM via the KYC-ed platform. Think Coinbase Prime, FalconX, DeBank, 1inch/Matcha, Squid/Cow, DEX Screener, and more rolled into one.

