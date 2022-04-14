TREN

Tren Finance is the first fully autonomous AI stablecoin borrowing protocol where 20+ specialized AI agents manage all operations without human intervention, enabling borrowing against LP tokens, money market deposits, and restaked positions to unlock billions in idle liquidity. Tren’s peer-to-agent loan model, Malone, allows users to borrow directly with personalized terms, providing instant loans against any on-chain asset including NFTs, vested tokens, and newly launched assets with personalized terms based on user history.

NameTREN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

ExchangeDEX+
