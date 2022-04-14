TRN

t3rn is building the universal execution layer for Web3 — a cross-chain infrastructure protocol that allows users and developers to execute complex, multi-chain transactions atomically. Instead of fragmented bridge solutions or simple messaging protocols, t3rn ensures that every cross-chain transaction either fully succeeds or fully reverts, eliminating partial execution risk across chains.Through intent-based architecture, users simply define what outcome they want, while decentralized Executors compete to fulfill these intents efficiently, securely, and with optimal liquidity. This creates a permissionless, competitive environment for liquidity providers and solvers, while making cross-chain usage seamless for developers, dApps, and protocols.

NameTRN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainT3RN

Introductiont3rn is building the universal execution layer for Web3 — a cross-chain infrastructure protocol that allows users and developers to execute complex, multi-chain transactions atomically. Instead of fragmented bridge solutions or simple messaging protocols, t3rn ensures that every cross-chain transaction either fully succeeds or fully reverts, eliminating partial execution risk across chains.Through intent-based architecture, users simply define what outcome they want, while decentralized Executors compete to fulfill these intents efficiently, securely, and with optimal liquidity. This creates a permissionless, competitive environment for liquidity providers and solvers, while making cross-chain usage seamless for developers, dApps, and protocols.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.