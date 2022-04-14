TTN

TOYOW is a multi-category RWA Marketplace, offering tokenisation of real world assets across several categories. Toyow operates a blockchain-driven asset tokenisation platform, enabling users to create, sell, buy, or trade digital tokens representing real-world assets: commodities, real estate, art, films, music and more.

NameTTN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionTOYOW is a multi-category RWA Marketplace, offering tokenisation of real world assets across several categories. Toyow operates a blockchain-driven asset tokenisation platform, enabling users to create, sell, buy, or trade digital tokens representing real-world assets: commodities, real estate, art, films, music and more.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.