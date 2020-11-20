TUP

TenUp offers exciting utilities, including: LUDO LOVE: A Web3 game where users play with TenUp tokens (30K+ downloads). Check it out! https://ludolove.tenup.io, COPY TRADING PLATFORM: Follow and copy master traders' strategies. Start here. https://copytrade.tenup.io & TENUP ANALYZER: Analyze and predict cryptocurrencies to win USDT. Explore here. https://analyzer.tenup.io

NameTUP

RankNo.2058

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.61%

Circulation Supply105,371,800.26

Max Supply191,998,848.874934

Total Supply191,998,848.874934

Circulation Rate0.5488%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.03977343275915,2021-09-14

Lowest Price0.00222312,2020-11-20

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionTenUp offers exciting utilities, including: LUDO LOVE: A Web3 game where users play with TenUp tokens (30K+ downloads). Check it out! https://ludolove.tenup.io, COPY TRADING PLATFORM: Follow and copy master traders' strategies. Start here. https://copytrade.tenup.io & TENUP ANALYZER: Analyze and predict cryptocurrencies to win USDT. Explore here. https://analyzer.tenup.io

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
TUP/USDT
TENUP
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TUP)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
TUP/USDT
TENUP
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (TUP)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...