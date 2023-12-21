TURT

Turtsat is a community-driven open platform for ordinals, with a mission to become the Gitcoin of Ordinals, providing a space for everyone to build, donate, and impact Bitcoin Ordinals & BRC-20 through Turtsat. The platform will feature a fundamental donation protocol, enabling more open-source developers and communities to participate in the ecological development of Ordinals and enjoy the benefits.

NameTURT

RankNo.3748

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.10661127579585569,2023-12-21

Lowest Price0.000316337472312249,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionTurtsat is a community-driven open platform for ordinals, with a mission to become the Gitcoin of Ordinals, providing a space for everyone to build, donate, and impact Bitcoin Ordinals & BRC-20 through Turtsat. The platform will feature a fundamental donation protocol, enabling more open-source developers and communities to participate in the ecological development of Ordinals and enjoy the benefits.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.