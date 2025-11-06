UAI

UnifAI is an AI-Native Infra for Agentic Finance which powers the next era of autonomous AI agents simplifying DeFi for everyone. Users can automate multiple DeFi strategies such as LPing, Perps/Spots trading, Borrowing/Lending strategies and so much more — no coding needed as ach AI agent enhances on-chain efficiency and decision-making on users behalf. Currently, UnifAI supports Polymarket (Polygon), Meteora (Solana), and Drift strategies. With a recent Hyperliquid backend integration and plans to expand to more EVM networks underway, UnifAI is scaling to more ecosystem. Key Features: Strategy Automation: Create or copy top-performing strategies with one click. UniQ: Your AI DeFi companion for insights, analytics, and strategy discovery.

Name: UAI

Rank: No.507

Market Cap: $0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap: $0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H): 1.92%

Circulation Supply: 239,000,000

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate: 0.239%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High: 0.28594907853603924, 2025-11-07

Lowest Price: 0.05181624964526384, 2025-11-06

Public Blockchain: BSC

Sector

Social Media

UnifAI
