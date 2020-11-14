UNFI

Unifi Protocol is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. Unifi provides a bridge to connect the existing economy of Ethereum-based DeFi products to growing DeFi markets on other blockchains.

NameUNFI

RankNo.1660

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)12.24%

Circulation Supply9,548,650.10357291

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply9,548,651.10357291

Circulation Rate0.9548%

Issue Date2020-11-14 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High43.91306093,2021-03-01

Lowest Price0.16605847167079818,2025-04-14

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionUnifi Protocol is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. Unifi provides a bridge to connect the existing economy of Ethereum-based DeFi products to growing DeFi markets on other blockchains.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
UNFI/USDT
Unifi Protocol DAO
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (UNFI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
UNFI/USDT
Unifi Protocol DAO
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (UNFI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...