UNICE is an AI-based blockchain messenger that combines medical expertise with emotion analysis technology, providing support for your emotional management and communication.

NameUNICE

RankNo.2335

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply271,869,699

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply990,935,006

Circulation Rate0.2718%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.14138683137455213,2024-04-23

Lowest Price0.001079036664609985,2025-04-21

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

