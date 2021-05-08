UQC

UQUID IS LEADING WEB 3.0 SHOPPING WITH BRIDGE BETWEEN 2TRILION BILLION MARKET OF BLOCKCHAIN WITH 4 TRILLION E-COMMERCE.

NameUQC

RankNo.705

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.25%

Circulation Supply10,000,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply40,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High33.70574952,2021-05-08

Lowest Price0.0370745608992,2019-05-25

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionUQUID IS LEADING WEB 3.0 SHOPPING WITH BRIDGE BETWEEN 2TRILION BILLION MARKET OF BLOCKCHAIN WITH 4 TRILLION E-COMMERCE.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.