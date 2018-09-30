USDC

USDCoin (USDC) is a full reserve US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, and is based on the open source fiat stablecoin framework being developed by CENTRE.

NameUSDC

RankNo.7

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0178%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)18.47%

Circulation Supply61,257,299,638.76895

Max Supply0

Total Supply61,257,299,638.76895

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2018-09-30 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued1 USDT

All-Time High2.349556378332484,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.8774,2023-03-11

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

