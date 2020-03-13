USDP

Founded in September of 2018, Pax Dollar is a flat-collateralized stablecoin. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are designed to minimize the volatility of the price of the stablecoin, relative to a certain stable asset or a basket of assets. A stablecoin can be pegged to a cryptocurrency or flat money. In some cases, it can even be traded for commodities. Pax Dollar offers the advantage of transacting with blockchain assets through minimized price risk. The Pax Dollar tokens (USDP) are issued as ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and are collateralized 1:1 through the USD held in Paxos-owned US bank accounts.

NameUSDP

RankNo.448

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.67%

Circulation Supply73,223,449.28477143

Max Supply0

Total Supply73,223,449.28477143

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.0227706070856626,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.872764435084,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

