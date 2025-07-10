VELVET

Velvet is a DeFAI Operating System streamlining onchain research, trading & portfolio management. Velvet app is live on BNB Chain, Base, Solana, Ethereum & Sonic with 100k+ users trading & executing DeFi strategies. It's multi-agent AI Co-Pilot integrated into the app to help discover, analyze & execute new opportunities using natural language. Velvet infrastructure also allows others to create tokenized DeFi strategies & manage them via UI or APIs with 10k+ vaults already created by KOLs, traders & crypto hedge funds.

NameVELVET

RankNo.727

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)6.64%

Circulation Supply123,358,370.49773753

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1233%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.31715699544548037,2025-09-23

Lowest Price0.032064654757022706,2025-07-10

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Blue Chip Blitz
Velvet
