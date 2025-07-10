VELVET

Velvet is a DeFAI Operating System streamlining onchain research, trading & portfolio management. Velvet app is live on BNB Chain, Base, Solana, Ethereum & Sonic with 100k+ users trading & executing DeFi strategies. It's multi-agent AI Co-Pilot integrated into the app to help discover, analyze & execute new opportunities using natural language. Velvet infrastructure also allows others to create tokenized DeFi strategies & manage them via UI or APIs with 10k+ vaults already created by KOLs, traders & crypto hedge funds.

