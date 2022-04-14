VFY

zkVerify is the universal and ultra-efficient proof verification layer for real-world, practical applications across the Internet. By dramatically reducing the barrier to access zero-knowledge proof verifications, zkVerify unlocks scalability and huge growth potential in sectors across DeFi, AI, and everyday digital interactions.

NameVFY

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainZKVERIFY

IntroductionzkVerify is the universal and ultra-efficient proof verification layer for real-world, practical applications across the Internet. By dramatically reducing the barrier to access zero-knowledge proof verifications, zkVerify unlocks scalability and huge growth potential in sectors across DeFi, AI, and everyday digital interactions.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.