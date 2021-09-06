VIC

Viction, formerly TomoChain, is a people-centric layer-1 blockchain, offering zero-gas transactions and enhanced security to make Web3 easy and safe for everyone. VIC is the native cryptocurrency of Viction. It is used for several functions within the Viction ecosystem, including payment of transaction fees, staking and delegating, liquidity provision, and governance. As a payment method, it is used to pay for smart contract executions and transaction fees on the Viction network. Staking and delegating VIC helps secure the network and earn rewards.

NameVIC

RankNo.776

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.58%

Circulation Supply121,156,756.15

Max Supply210,000,000

Total Supply210,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5769%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.9177215,2021-09-06

Lowest Price0.140720736515,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainTOMO

IntroductionViction, formerly TomoChain, is a people-centric layer-1 blockchain, offering zero-gas transactions and enhanced security to make Web3 easy and safe for everyone. VIC is the native cryptocurrency of Viction. It is used for several functions within the Viction ecosystem, including payment of transaction fees, staking and delegating, liquidity provision, and governance. As a payment method, it is used to pay for smart contract executions and transaction fees on the Viction network. Staking and delegating VIC helps secure the network and earn rewards.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.