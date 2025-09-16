VLR

Velora DEX is a cross-chain intent-centric protocol that has processed over $125 billion in trading volume, providing DeFi blue chips like Aave, Morpho, and Pendle with a secure, efficient, and scalable execution layer.

NameVLR

RankNo.3862

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06763306123106956,2025-09-16

Lowest Price0.003083255137794645,2026-01-08

Public BlockchainETH

