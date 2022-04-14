WAI

WORLD3 is a decentralized platform that empowers users to create and deploy AI agents capable of performing task automation and strategic operations across both Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Powered by cutting-edge Agent VM technology and the WORLD3 AI Protocol, our platform enables users to build expert-level agents equipped with hierarchical planning, continuous execution, multi-chain connectivity, and cross-platform automation.

NameWAI

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionWORLD3 is a decentralized platform that empowers users to create and deploy AI agents capable of performing task automation and strategic operations across both Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Powered by cutting-edge Agent VM technology and the WORLD3 AI Protocol, our platform enables users to build expert-level agents equipped with hierarchical planning, continuous execution, multi-chain connectivity, and cross-platform automation.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.