WhiteBridge AI Agents Network is transforming how people-data is accessed, verified, and analyzed. Built on a decentralized intelligence layer, it connects people-data providers (DePIN) and AI Agents to turn scattered public records and online signals into trustable insights that empower smarter, more reliable decisions.

NameWBAI

RankNo.1975

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.38%

Circulation Supply202,315,654.67244828

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2023%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09146676325085583,2025-10-15

Lowest Price0.005773164104267516,2025-12-29

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

