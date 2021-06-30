WILD

Wilder World is an immersive 5D Metaverse built on Ethereum , Unreal Engine 5 & ZERO.Collective ownership will be fueled by an NFT marketplace, in which NFT’s are made liquid by enabling fractionalized ownership — thereby creating the possibility for people with limited funds to be co-owners of high value assets; installing democratic ideals of inclusion at the core. And for an independent economy within Wilder World, a native currency will be released; a token by the name WILD.

NameWILD

RankNo.383

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.87%

Circulation Supply398,396,955.51942706

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7967%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.604160676477258,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.07481866,2021-06-30

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

