WLD

Worldcoin is an open source protocol, or system, created to help give everyone access to the global economy. It’s designed to be decentralized, meaning that ultimately its supervision and decision making will rest with its community of users.

NameWLD

RankNo.49

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0005%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.96%

Circulation Supply2,715,647,254.3456526

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High11.817127513504316,2024-03-10

Lowest Price0.364619223791381,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
WLD/USDC
Worldcoin
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (WLD)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--
