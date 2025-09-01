WLFI

World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) is a governance token powering a decentralized finance protocol that promotes USD-based stablecoins and aims to preserve the U.S. Dollar’s global dominance.

NameWLFI

RankNo.31

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.58%

Circulation Supply24,599,770,014

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2459%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4600440080440167,2025-09-01

Lowest Price0.09151658544301643,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionWorld Liberty Financial ($WLFI) is a governance token powering a decentralized finance protocol that promotes USD-based stablecoins and aims to preserve the U.S. Dollar’s global dominance.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.