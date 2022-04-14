WTA

WTA Smart Chain is based on the Waltonchain mainnet and represents a smart PoW ecology that is fully consistent with Waltonchain’s algorithm and shares Waltonchain’s hash power. Waltonchain mainnet uses data attributes to extract hash fingerprints or index storage. In subsequent data searches, the required data can be quickly found using our cross-chain indexing mechanism, while data authenticity can be quickly verified through cross-chain data.

NameWTA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainWTA

IntroductionWTA Smart Chain is based on the Waltonchain mainnet and represents a smart PoW ecology that is fully consistent with Waltonchain’s algorithm and shares Waltonchain’s hash power. Waltonchain mainnet uses data attributes to extract hash fingerprints or index storage. In subsequent data searches, the required data can be quickly found using our cross-chain indexing mechanism, while data authenticity can be quickly verified through cross-chain data.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
WTA/USDT
Waltonchain Autonomy
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (WTA)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
WTA/USDT
Waltonchain Autonomy
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (WTA)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...