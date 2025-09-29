XAN

Anoma is the decentralized OS powering a unified app layer for all of Web3. With Anoma, developers can write one app that works across any chain. Anoma frees developers from infrastructure complexity so they can focus on what matters: building apps and experiences people love. It introduces a next-gen intent-centric architecture optimized for app development and UX, powering Web3 to support a rich ecosystem of apps that can finally compete with the functionality and experience of Web2.

NameXAN

RankNo.477

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.41%

Circulation Supply2,500,000,000

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.25%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2551582195617884,2025-09-29

Lowest Price0.01360651814724636,2025-12-16

Public BlockchainETH

