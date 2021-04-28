XCH

Chia Network is a blockchain that supports the creation and execution of smart contracts written in a custom-designed programming language called Chialisp. The project was founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network. Chia's blockchain relies on a novel consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Space and Time (PoST) to secure the network and reach a consensus on transaction verification. The network also features a native token, XCH, that serves to reward network participants that help secure the chain.

Issue Date2021-04-28 00:00:00

Public BlockchainCHIA

