XCX

Xeleb – The AI Agent Influencer Hub where AI delivers Real Utility. Xeleb is a next-generation platform empowering individuals and businesses to create, own, and monetize AI agents with real-world applications. By combining AI and Web3, Xeleb enables tokenized agent ownership, utility-driven interactions, and community-led growth. Our mission is to bridge the gap between AI innovation and the creator economy — turning everyday users into builders and beneficiaries of AI-powered value.

NameXCX

RankNo.1777

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.70%

Circulation Supply108,300,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,807,865.3028744

Circulation Rate0.1083%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09145411179261065,2025-08-11

Lowest Price0.016665860301322,2025-11-17

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.