XMR

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.

NameXMR

RankNo.23

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0018%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)880.77%

Circulation Supply18,446,744.07370955

Max Supply

Total Supply18,446,744.07370955

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2014-04-18 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High517.62024523,2021-05-07

Lowest Price0.21296699345111847,2015-01-14

Public BlockchainXMR

IntroductionUnlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
XMR/USDC
Monero
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (XMR)
--
24h Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
XMR/USDC
Monero
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (XMR)
--
24h Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...