XNL

Novastro is a cross-chain Real-World Asset (RWA) platform that enables seamless tokenization of tangible assets on the Ethereum ledger, ensuring regulatory compliance and verifiable ownership. It integrates AI-powered yield optimization, dynamically compounding returns from RWA-backed stable assets like real estate, credit, and commodities. By bridging tokenized assets across multiple chains and deploying smart liquidity and risk-aware AI models, Novastro transforms real-world yields into scalable, on-chain opportunities — empowering users to earn, govern, and build wealth through a decentralized, trust-anchored ecosystem.

NameXNL

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionNovastro is a cross-chain Real-World Asset (RWA) platform that enables seamless tokenization of tangible assets on the Ethereum ledger, ensuring regulatory compliance and verifiable ownership. It integrates AI-powered yield optimization, dynamically compounding returns from RWA-backed stable assets like real estate, credit, and commodities. By bridging tokenized assets across multiple chains and deploying smart liquidity and risk-aware AI models, Novastro transforms real-world yields into scalable, on-chain opportunities — empowering users to earn, govern, and build wealth through a decentralized, trust-anchored ecosystem.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.