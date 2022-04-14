XP8

XP LABS AG is a Swiss Web3 gaming and infrastructure company building a digital economy inside Telegram (on App Store & Google Play in 2026). We develop proprietary games (AVAFight, AVARUSH, and six new titles in 2026), an educational platform, and integrations with 200+ partner mini-apps.

NameXP8

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply27,196,758

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

