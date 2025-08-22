XPIN

XPIN Network, a leading DePIN project on BNB Chain, delivers decentralized, AI-powered communication infrastructure for secure, efficient, and borderless connectivity. With wireless coverage across 150+ countries and regions, XPIN’s Global eSIM, PowerLink, and AI dNFT introduce a new era of connectivity while unlocking passive income opportunities. By reimagining how the world connects, XPIN is building the next-generation decentralized operator network.

NameXPIN

RankNo.449

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply17,537,286,207

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1753%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.010038547477428971,2025-10-23

Lowest Price0.000457316453478145,2025-08-22

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionXPIN Network, a leading DePIN project on BNB Chain, delivers decentralized, AI-powered communication infrastructure for secure, efficient, and borderless connectivity. With wireless coverage across 150+ countries and regions, XPIN’s Global eSIM, PowerLink, and AI dNFT introduce a new era of connectivity while unlocking passive income opportunities. By reimagining how the world connects, XPIN is building the next-generation decentralized operator network.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.