XRB

OroBit is a Bitcoin-native protocol enabling programmable finance through its Smart Contract Language (SCL) Protocol. Built on Bitcoin Layer 1 and the Lightning Network, OroBit allows secure tokenization, seamless transfer, and advanced programmability of real-world assets such as gold, real estate, and commodities.

NameXRB

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionOroBit is a Bitcoin-native protocol enabling programmable finance through its Smart Contract Language (SCL) Protocol. Built on Bitcoin Layer 1 and the Lightning Network, OroBit allows secure tokenization, seamless transfer, and advanced programmability of real-world assets such as gold, real estate, and commodities.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.