XR

XRADERS is a decentralized expert curation platform designed to empower investors through curated expert insights. We utilize blockchain technology for transparent data recording and trust-building. By integrating AI modeling with the community-driven validation, we provide actionable insights to users, enhancing trading experience.

NameXR

RankNo.1920

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%1,66

Circulation Supply36.045.140

Max Supply0

Total Supply100.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.0181233046616818,2024-07-11

Lowest Price0.019512090378482557,2025-04-04

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionXRADERS is a decentralized expert curation platform designed to empower investors through curated expert insights. We utilize blockchain technology for transparent data recording and trust-building. By integrating AI modeling with the community-driven validation, we provide actionable insights to users, enhancing trading experience.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.