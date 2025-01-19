XTER

Xterio is a Web3 gaming ecosystem and platform that empowers gamers and developers with immersive Web3 experiences, leveraging player-owned economies and the XTER token, while attracting a diverse international audience, with the United States, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan contributing 40% of its traffic.

NameXTER

RankNo.685

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)103.17%

Circulation Supply133,969,655

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1339%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5443925194708389,2025-01-19

Lowest Price0.21006244005893993,2025-02-12

Public BlockchainNONE

IntroductionXterio is a Web3 gaming ecosystem and platform that empowers gamers and developers with immersive Web3 experiences, leveraging player-owned economies and the XTER token, while attracting a diverse international audience, with the United States, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan contributing 40% of its traffic.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.