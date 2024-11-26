YBR

Imagine a world where real estate investing isn’t limited by borders, capital, access or investor status. YieldBricks is making this a reality by merging the transparency and innovation of DeFi with stability of RWA assets into a scalable protocol that enables anyone to invest in premium, yield-bearing properties with ease.

NameYBR

RankNo.4768

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.33125992148063127,2024-11-26

Lowest Price0.000749754263824915,2025-04-05

Public BlockchainARB

Sector

Social Media

