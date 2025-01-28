YIDO

Play, Enjoy, & Earn! Yidocy Plus is the web3 services bringing DeFi + GameFi + Kpop culture together! It offers truly unique user experiences covering from high-yield staking to game & Kpop playgrounds. Join this exciting community packed with real-world rewards opportunities and entertainment.

NameYIDO

RankNo.5586

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply100 000 000

Total Supply100 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6716896311213572,2025-04-05

Lowest Price0.00969288222000403,2025-01-28

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionPlay, Enjoy, & Earn! Yidocy Plus is the web3 services bringing DeFi + GameFi + Kpop culture together! It offers truly unique user experiences covering from high-yield staking to game & Kpop playgrounds. Join this exciting community packed with real-world rewards opportunities and entertainment.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.