ZEROBASE is a decentralized cryptographic infrastructure network that enables verifiable off-chain computation using zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and trusted execution environments (TEEs). It powers products like zkStaking, zkLogin, and ProofYield—bridging institutional DeFi, user privacy, and real-world asset strategies.

RankNo.649

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)9.16%

Circulation Supply220,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.22%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.1331922631579274,2025-10-17

Lowest Price0.06911393673402072,2025-12-18

Public BlockchainETH

