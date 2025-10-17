ZBT

ZEROBASE is a decentralized cryptographic infrastructure network that enables verifiable off-chain computation using zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and trusted execution environments (TEEs). It powers products like zkStaking, zkLogin, and ProofYield—bridging institutional DeFi, user privacy, and real-world asset strategies.

Name: ZBT

Rank: No.649

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)9.16%

Circulation Supply220,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.22%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High: 1.1331922631579274, 2025-10-17

Lowest Price: 0.06911393673402072, 2025-12-18

Public Blockchain: ETH

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ZEROBASE
