ZCHF

Frankencoin is a collateralized, oracle-free stablecoin that tracks the value of the Swiss franc.

NameZCHF

RankNo.4505

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply9,569,702

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.4867555171082332,2025-04-11

Lowest Price1.0691543241973427,2025-01-20

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionFrankencoin is a collateralized, oracle-free stablecoin that tracks the value of the Swiss franc.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.