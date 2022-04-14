ZEAL

Zealous Swap is a next-generation decentralized exchange designed specifically for the emerging Kaspa blockchain ecosystem. It features strategic V2 architecture and innovative NFT-based fee mechanics. The platform emphasizes deep liquidity, user accessibility, and aligned economic incentives to resolve liquidity cold-start problems and foster a robust DeFi ecosystem on Kaspa. Key innovations include Flash Swaps to enable sophisticated trading without upfront capital, and a Modular-Fee Engine that adapts fees based on token volatility, enhancing trading efficiency and liquidity depth. The team is focused on long-term sustainability and premier decentralized trading infrastructure.

NameZEAL

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply240,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainKRC20

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

ZEAL/USDT
ZEAL
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24H Volume (ZEAL)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
