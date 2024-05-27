ZENT

Zentry is the Gaming Superlayer built to bring the MMORPG experience to real life. It is the game of games that unites the world’s 3 billion gamers from countless games and platforms, both digital and physical, into a unified Play Economy.

NameZENT

RankNo.485

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,18

Circulation Supply6.577.529.471,722713

Max Supply0

Total Supply9.706.992.814,355925

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.045346562276934003,2024-05-27

Lowest Price0.007092228441043118,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
