ZeroLend is one of the largest lending markets in DeFi with domination on Linea, zkSync, Manta, X Layer and Blast with a focus on liquid restaking tokens (LRTs) lending, real world assets (RWAs) lending, and account abstraction with over 200+ million in TVL.

RankNo.1434

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,01%

Circulation Supply54 868 247 451

Max Supply100 000 000 000

Total Supply100 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.5486%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001404913233005357,2024-09-27

Lowest Price0.000067906578999101,2025-02-28

Public BlockchainLINEA

