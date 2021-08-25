ZLW

ZELWIN has created a big ecosystem and the one-stop solution for startups. We have a whole ecosystem：MVP Labs, marketing Hub, launchpad/Incubator and payment System. Zelwin works all around the globe.Zelwin Finance combines financial tools that open the door to unique possibilities for ZLW token holders.

NameZLW

RankNo.2653

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.19%

Circulation Supply72,331,834.1691

Max Supply300,000,000

Total Supply300,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2411%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.90901936,2021-08-25

Lowest Price0.001408758341290602,2025-05-07

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

