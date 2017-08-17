ZRX

ZRX is a protocol that facilitates low friction peer-to-peer exchange of ERC20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

NameZRX

RankNo.196

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.40%

Circulation Supply848,396,562.8973439

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.8483%

Issue Date2017-08-17 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.05 USDT

All-Time High2.531409978866577,2018-01-09

Lowest Price0.1039619967341423,2017-08-16

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionZRX is a protocol that facilitates low friction peer-to-peer exchange of ERC20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.