Ethereum (ETH) Reclaims $3,400: Start of a New Bull Market or Short-Term Move?

In July 2025, the cryptocurrency market experienced a historic surge. Bitcoin (BTC) broke past the $120,000 mark, capturing the spotlight, while Ethereum (ETH) followed closely behind, briefly reaching a high of $3,444 as overall market sentiment soared.









According to the latest data from MEXC , ETH has been climbing steadily since the beginning of the month, surging to a peak of $3,444. On-chain metrics show heightened activity across both spot and derivatives markets, with trading volumes and open interest rising sharply, indicating exceptional capital inflows.





Over the past two weeks, ETH not only broke through the key psychological levels of $2,500 and $2,800, but also hit a new yearly high on July 17, effectively condensing two months' worth of gains into a short period. A rapid resurgence in bullish sentiment fueled by spot ETF momentum, institutional buying, and sustained on-chain trading activity, has driven what some are calling a "mini bull market" for ETH.









More importantly, this rally is not the result of a single event, but rather the product of multiple converging factors: the deep evolution of Ethereum's internal governance mechanisms, structural reallocation of institutional capital, and a renewed rotation within the on-chain speculative ecosystem. In July, ETH's surge was more than a simple asset rebound; it served as a real-time example of the ongoing reconstruction of market structure and value consensus.









A key underlying factor supporting ETH's latest rally is the accelerating transformation of its internal governance structure.









In July, the Ethereum Foundation (EF) announced a major organizational shift, outlining four strategic pillars: Accelerate, Amplify, Support, and Sustain. This marks a move toward a more systematic approach to scaling Ethereum and expanding its application ecosystem. The shift represents a clear departure from EF's historically hands-off governance model, signaling its evolution into a more structured and outward-facing organization focused on proactive resource allocation and cross-community coordination.









EF's recent adjustments not only address growing market concerns over Ethereum's governance efficiency but also strengthen its ties to real-world adoption. By enhancing developer support, encouraging enterprise integration, and amplifying community outreach, the foundation is signaling a broader activation of the Ethereum ecosystem.









As the Ethereum Foundation (EF) advances its governance reforms, a new force has emerged within the community: the Ethereum Community Fund (ECF). Founded by figures such as Zak Cole, ECF has introduced a governance model explicitly aimed at increasing the price of ETH, positioning token value as the central goal of protocol evolution. ECF promotes three core principles: "burn-maximization," "no new tokens," and "immutability." Projects receiving support must contribute to ETH burn, avoid launching independent tokens, and adopt non-upgradable smart contracts. This approach ensures that all ecosystem value ultimately flows back to ETH itself.





While EF continues to take a neutral and coordination-focused role, ECF offers a complementary "value-maximizing" governance framework. Together, they create a dual-engine system that brings unprecedented maturity to Ethereum's institutional architecture, transforming governance from ideological vision into a set of capital market-readable signals.









In 2025, holding Ethereum (ETH) reserves has emerged as a growing trend in the U.S. stock market, with several publicly listed companies making significant ETH purchases and drawing increased attention from investors:





SharpLink (SBET): Acquired an additional 7,689 ETH, bringing total holdings to over 20,500 ETH as of July 9. Acquired an additional 7,689 ETH, bringing total holdings to over 20,500 ETH as of July 9.

BitMine (BMNR): Plans to allocate $250 million toward ETH reserves. Plans to allocate $250 million toward ETH reserves.

Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions (BTCS): Raising $100 million to purchase ETH. Raising $100 million to purchase ETH.

Bit Digital (BTBT): Announced a full pivot to ETH staking while offloading BTC holdings. Announced a full pivot to ETH staking while offloading BTC holdings.





These companies are adding ETH to their balance sheets not only as a hedge and diversification strategy but also based on a systematic view of ETH's long-term value, staking yield potential, and ecosystem growth. These moves enhance investor interest through the "crypto equity" narrative while reinforcing ETH's positioning as "Digital Gold 2.0."





With listed firms, ETFs, and staking protocols continuing to accumulate ETH, and against the backdrop of ETH spot ETFs , Layer-2 scaling expansion, and rising staking yields, institutional capital is building a new liquidity network around ETH, forming a positive feedback loop between price, market consensus, and sentiment.













In July 2025, the memecoin sector made a strong comeback, reigniting a wave of speculation across the crypto market. As capital rotated, liquidity that was once concentrated in the Solana ecosystem began shifting toward Ethereum.





Unlike Solana, where memecoin narratives have become saturated and liquidity is drying up, Ethereum Layer-2s are drawing fresh capital. Backed by stronger security, protocol compatibility, and more mature infrastructure, Ethereum is becoming the new hotspot for memecoin investors. Meme projects like PEPE MOG , and SPX have significantly outperformed ETH year-to-date, capturing the attention of retail traders and high-risk capital alike.













A key advantage of Ethereum-based meme projects lies in their native compatibility with DeFi infrastructure. Protocols like IMF (Intl Meme Fund) allow investors to use memecoins as collateral for borrowing, enabling leveraged spot positions. During bullish cycles, this mechanism significantly boosts capital efficiency for meme assets and amplifies short-term wealth effects.





As more DeFi protocols begin to support meme tokens, integrating features like liquidation protection and yield aggregation, a synergistic "DeFi and Meme" ecosystem is taking shape. This not only enhances Ethereum's overall utility but also gradually shifts memecoins from being a market novelty to becoming viable high-risk speculative assets.









1) Macroeconomic Uncertainty: The Federal Reserve's interest rate policy remains unpredictable. If inflation data exceeds expectations, renewed rate hike speculation could place pressure on high-risk assets like crypto.





2) Rising Ecosystem Competition: Networks such as Solana and Aptos continue to see growing developer activity. Should they launch new incentive models or breakthrough applications, they may siphon off capital and developer attention from Ethereum.





3) On-Chain Security and Liquidation Risks: The resurgence of DeFi brings renewed concerns over liquidation cascades. Weak governance in meme projects, smart contract vulnerabilities, and exploit risks still pose threats of localized flash crashes.





For investors, despite the current market heat, maintaining strategic discipline and risk control remains essential.









ETH's rally in July reflects more than just a price rebound, it marks a convergence of governance restructuring, capital reallocation, and evolving user participation. The institutional shifts between EF and ECF signal a new era of governance. ETH's growing presence in institutional portfolios highlights its rising scarcity and influence. Meanwhile, the interplay between memecoins and DeFi is exponentially expanding Ethereum's liquidity network.





That said, elevated valuations bring increased volatility, and macroeconomic shifts or on-chain events remain key variables. Investors should closely monitor on-chain data and capital flows, particularly ETF inflows, staking rates, and governance developments, to better assess entry and exit timing.





A prudent approach involves aligning investments with individual risk tolerance, employing strategies like phased entries and profit-taking thresholds. Keeping a close eye on ETF inflows and staking metrics may offer valuable signals. For those who can time the market well, July may offer a prime window for positioning into the next phase of Ethereum's evolution.









Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.



