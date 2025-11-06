Ethereum vs Bitcoin, Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, XRP, Litecoin, WETH : Complete Cryptocurrency Comparison Guide

Choosing between Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies can feel overwhelming. With Bitcoin hitting $119,469 and Ethereum trading at $4,273, investors are asking which digital asset offers the best opportunity in 2025.

This guide breaks down how ETH compares against Bitcoin, Solana, Cardano, XRP, Litecoin, WETH and Polkadot. You’ll discover the key differences, performance metrics, and which cryptocurrency might suit your investment goals.





Key Takeaways

ETH remains the #2 cryptocurrency with $513B market cap, processing 30+ transactions per second with smart contract capabilities.

Bitcoin dominates at $2.37T market cap but Ethereum gained 54% vs Bitcoin’s 10% following Trump’s election victory.

Solana offers 2,600+ TPS with $0.02 fees, making it 80x faster than Ethereum but with a smaller $85B market cap.

Ethereum’s 2022 Proof of Stake transition cut energy consumption by 99%, while Bitcoin still uses energy-intensive mining.

XRP targets cross-border payments at 1,500 TPS, while Litecoin serves as “digital silver” with limited smart contract functionality.

WETH is simply ETH wrapped in ERC-20 format for DeFi compatibility, maintaining 1:1 exchange rates.

Multi-cryptocurrency portfolios balance Bitcoin’s stability, Ethereum’s utility, and alternatives like Solana’s innovation potential.





Cryptocurrency Price (USD) Market Cap TPS Fees Consensus Ethereum (ETH) $4,273 $513B 30 $1 Proof of Stake Bitcoin (BTC) $119,469 $2.37T 7 High Proof of Work Solana (SOL) $153 $85B 2,600 $0.02 PoS + PoH Cardano (ADA) – $12B 1,000 Low Ouroboros PoS Polkadot (DOT) – $6.3B 1,000 Medium Nominated PoS XRP – $89B 1,500 $0.0002 XRP Ledger Litecoin (LTC) – $8B 54 Low Proof of Work WETH $4,273 Same as ETH Same as ETH Same as ETH ERC-20 Token





Ethereum remains the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $513 billion. The network processes over 1.6 million daily transactions and generates $1.3 million in daily fees.

The platform pioneered smart contracts in 2015. These self-executing agreements power decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and thousands of applications. Recent upgrades like Dencun and the upcoming Pectra enhancement continue improving speed and reducing costs.

Unlike Bitcoin’s simple payment focus, Ethereum functions as a programmable blockchain. This flexibility attracts developers building everything from lending platforms to digital art marketplaces.





Bitcoin dominates with a $2.37 trillion market cap compared to Ethereum’s $513 billion. However, recent months tell a different story.

Following Trump’s election victory, Ethereum surged 54% in one month while Bitcoin gained 10%. This performance shift reflects changing investor sentiment toward programmable blockchains.

Bitcoin uses Proof of Work, making it extremely secure but energy-intensive. The network processes 7 transactions per second with high fees during congestion.

Ethereum switched to Proof of Stake in 2022, cutting energy use by 99%, while also reducing gas fees through improved efficiency. The network handles 30+ transactions per second and supports complex applications through smart contracts.

Bitcoin serves as “digital gold” with its 21 million coin limit creating scarcity. It appeals to investors seeking a hedge against inflation and monetary instability.

Ethereum offers broader utility through DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 applications. The transition to Proof of Stake allows ETH holders to earn 4-6% annual staking rewards.









Solana processes 2,600+ transactions per second with fees averaging $0.02. This makes it 80 times faster than Ethereum with dramatically lower costs.

The speed advantage has attracted developers building high-frequency applications, gaming platforms, and meme coin ecosystems. Solana’s Pump.fun platform creates thousands of new tokens daily.

Despite lower fees and faster speeds, Solana’s $85 billion market cap remains significantly smaller than Ethereum’s $513 billion. However, key metrics show Solana gaining ground.

Solana’s upcoming Firedancer upgrade promises 1 million transactions per second. This could solidify its position as the fastest blockchain for real-time applications.

Ethereum leads in total value locked (TVL) and institutional trust. Major platforms like Uniswap and OpenSea operate on Ethereum, creating network effects that benefit all users.

Solana excels in innovation and user experience. The Phantom wallet gets more downloads every day than some popular social media apps, showing mainstream adoption potential.









Cardano follows a research-first approach, using peer-reviewed studies for all upgrades. This methodical strategy ensures security but slows development compared to Ethereum’s rapid iteration.

The ADA blockchain can handle 1,000 transactions per second using its Ouroboros Proof of Stake consensus. However, it lacks the extensive application ecosystem that makes Ethereum valuable.

Cardano offers flexible staking without minimum requirements or lock-up periods. Users can delegate ADA tokens while maintaining full control and liquidity.

Ethereum requires 32 ETH minimum for solo staking, though liquid staking services allow smaller amounts. The locked nature provides security but reduces flexibility.





Polkadot operates as a “layer 0” platform connecting different blockchains through parachains. This design allows specialized chains to communicate seamlessly.

Each parachain functions independently with custom features while sharing Polkadot’s security. This modular approach could scale beyond Ethereum’s single-chain limitations.

Despite technical advantages, Polkadot’s $6.3 billion market cap trails far behind Ethereum. The platform struggles with adoption and developer migration from established ecosystems.

Polkadot 2.0’s elastic scaling feature, launching early 2025, may change this dynamic by offering dynamic computational resources based on demand.





XRP focuses exclusively on cross-border payments, processing up to 1,500 transactions per second with settlement times within seconds. Some banks and financial institutions use XRP for international transfers.

Ethereum serves broader purposes through smart contracts but processes payments slower at 30+ transactions per second. However, ETH powers entire financial ecosystems beyond simple transfers.

XRP’s regulatory battles with the SEC created uncertainty, though recent developments show progress toward resolution. The cryptocurrency trades significantly lower than its 2017 peaks.

Ethereum enjoys clearer regulatory status with approved ETFs providing institutional access. This regulatory clarity supports higher institutional adoption and investment flows.









Litecoin operates as “digital silver” to Bitcoin’s “digital gold,” offering faster transaction times and lower fees than Bitcoin. The network processes blocks every 2.5 minutes compared to Bitcoin’s 10 minutes.

However, Litecoin lacks smart contract functionality that makes Ethereum valuable. LTC serves primarily as a payment method rather than a platform for applications.

Ethereum’s programmable nature enables DeFi, NFTs, and complex financial instruments. This versatility creates multiple use cases beyond simple payments.

Litecoin focuses on payment efficiency but hasn’t evolved beyond its original scope. The network remains stable but offers limited growth opportunities compared to Ethereum’s expanding ecosystem.





WETH (Wrapped Ethereum) is ETH converted into an ERC-20 token format for use in decentralized applications. This technical wrapper allows ETH to interact with protocols requiring ERC-20 compatibility.

The wrapping process locks ETH in a smart contract and issues equivalent WETH tokens. Users can unwrap WETH back to ETH at any time through a 1:1 exchange rate.

WETH enables ETH to function in DeFi protocols, decentralized exchanges, and lending platforms that require standardized token formats. This compatibility is essential for complex DeFi operations.

Regular ETH works for basic transactions and gas payments, while WETH facilitates advanced DeFi interactions. Most users automatically convert between formats as needed through wallet interfaces.









Bitcoin offers simplicity and proven store-of-value properties. Its straightforward purpose makes it easy to understand for new investors.

Ethereum provides more utility but requires understanding of smart contracts and DeFi. The learning curve is steeper but offers greater engagement opportunities.

Long-term Storage: Bitcoin’s 21 million supply cap creates scarcity similar to gold. Experts predict potential $185,000 targets based on institutional adoption.

Active Participation: Ethereum enables staking rewards, DeFi lending, and NFT trading. The ecosystem offers multiple income streams beyond price appreciation.

High Growth Potential: Solana’s speed and low costs position it for mainstream adoption. XRP’s banking partnerships could drive institutional demand if regulatory clarity improves.

Rather than choosing one cryptocurrency, many investors diversify across multiple platforms. Bitcoin provides stability, Ethereum offers established utility, Solana brings innovation, and XRP targets banking payments.





Ethereum could reach $6,500-$10,000 if it maintains DeFi dominance and attracts institutional investment through ETFs. The Pectra upgrade and Layer 2 scaling solutions support this growth trajectory.

Solana faces the challenge of maintaining network stability while scaling. Success depends on executing the Firedancer upgrade and preventing outages that have hurt confidence.

Bitcoin’s path seems most predictable, with halving cycles and institutional adoption driving steady appreciation. The approval of spot ETFs provides traditional finance access.









Ethereum maintains its position as the leading smart contract platform through first-mover advantage and continuous innovation. While competitors offer faster speeds or lower fees, none match Ethereum’s ecosystem depth and institutional trust.

The choice between ETH and other cryptocurrencies depends on your priorities. Bitcoin offers proven store-of-value properties. Solana provides speed and low costs. Cardano emphasizes security through research. Polkadot enables cross-chain functionality.

Smart investors often hold multiple cryptocurrencies, balancing stability with innovation potential. As the crypto market matures, each platform may find its specialized niche rather than competing directly.

